PM Sheikh Hasina to Hindu community in Bangladesh: You and I have same rights

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached out to the country's Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami as she urged believers of other faiths not to think of themselves as minorities, saying everyone irrespective of their religions will enjoy equal rights in the Muslim majority nation.

Hasina, who interacted with Hindu leaders on Thursday, said the community has the same rights as she has in the country, adding that the number of mandaps in Dhaka during the Durga Puja festivities are much higher than they are in West Bengal.

According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, Hasina said, “We want people of all faiths to live with equal rights. You are people of this country, you have equal rights here, you have the same rights as I have.”

“You would always think that you are the citizens of this country and you will enjoy equal rights,” the premier said.

A PTI report said Hasina had virtually joined an event at Dhakeswari Mandir in Dhaka and JM Sen Hall in Chattogram from her official residence in Gonobhaban.

“We also want to see you in that way. Please don’t undermine yourselves. You were born in this country, you are the citizens of this country,” she said.

Hasina also spoke about how whenever an untoward incident occurs in the country, it is put out in a manner that makes it look the Hindu community does not have any rights in Bangladesh.

“Colours are given to that incident in a way that the Hindus have no rights here. And the actions of the government after the incidents don’t get proper attention,” another newspaper, Prothom Aalo, quoted her as saying.

Hasina said her government and the Awami League does not believe in undermining people from any religion. “We can say it clearly. Our government is very cautious about it. I can assure you that,” she added.

(With inputs from agen)

