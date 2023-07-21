Home / World News / Poland military to inch closer to Belarusian border amid Wagner threat

Poland military to inch closer to Belarusian border amid Wagner threat

BySnehashish Roy
Jul 21, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Wagner fighters have been reaching at military bases in Belarus, with two more convoys are expected to arrive at the location soon.

Poland has decided to move its military closer towards the Belarusian border in its east in the wake of possible threats due to the influx of the Wagner mercenary group in the neighbouring country, the state-run news agency said quoting the country's secretary of security Zbigniew Hoffmann.

Polish army.(Getty Images)
This comes after reports of Wagner fighters arriving at the previously decided military base in Belarus, with two more convoys are expected to arrive at the location soon.

Earlier, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko claimed that he broke a deal between the Wagner boss and Russian President Vladimir Putin which ended the armed mutiny inside Russia in late June. Lukashenko also invited the Wagner fighters to train the military of his country.

In a recent video, Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin seen making what is considered to be his first public appearance allegedly in Belarus.

"The decision has been taken to stay here in Belarus for a certain time and Wagner would use the time to make the Belarusian army the second army in the world," the person in the video said.

Earlier, the Belarusian defence ministry said the Wagner fighters have started training the country's special forces a few miles from the border with Poland.

