Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen onboard a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow,(File Photo / REUTERS)

Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny's allies said on social media.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.

Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.

