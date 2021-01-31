Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest
OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny's allies said on social media.
Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.
