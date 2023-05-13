Who vandalised Hindu temple in Sydney? Local police release images of accused

The New South Wales (NSW) police have released images to seek help from the public to catch the accused of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple, which was found vandalised in Australia's Sydney a week ago, The Australia Today reported.

Screengrabs from CCTV footage.(Twitter)

Authorities at the temple in Western Sydney's Rosehill suburb said they found unwanted graffiti on the structure's front wall and a so-called 'Khalistan flag' hanging on its gate, a week ago, on May 5.

The inquiry conducted by NSW police detectives revealed that the incident took place between 1 am and 2 am early Friday morning, reported The Australia Today.

After the initial probe, the NSW police have released an image of a vehicle last spotted plying on Virginia Street toward James Ruse Drive, Rosehill, in the wee hours of Friday morning.

They think the passengers in the car might know anything that could help the investigation, or even have dashcam footage.

Superintendent Sheridan Waldau, the Cumberland Commander, expressed the hope that someone in the neighbourhood may have some information that could aid in identifying the suspect or the vehicle.

Waldau said, "We are also hopeful that the person, or the occupants of the car, will contact detectives as we believe they could have information crucial to the investigation."

A second image that was released by NSW Police is thought to be of a person who was seen in the vicinity of the temple at or around the same time as the first.

The person's face in the image is with a mask. He is seen wearing dark clothing, and a beanie. It is yet to be ascertained if the individual in the picture is related to the car in the other image.

Superintendent Waldau added, "NSW Police works closely with members of a widely-diverse community in western Sydney, and it's disappointing that actions such as these can cause unnecessary distress."

"Police rely on the support of the local community to provide information so it can be investigated, but it's important to know that information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence," she also said.

The NSW Police have also released a contact number, urging the citizens to contact Granville Police Station upon receiving any information regarding the case. One can either call on 1800 333 000 or can send an email to http://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au, The Australia Today reported.

Notably, the temple vandalisation episode came almost two months after temples in Melbourne and Brisbane were vandalised by pro-Khalistan supporters.

Earlier this year too, there were reports of temple vandalisation in Australia. Three temples in Melbourne and two in Brisbane were vandalised by Khalistan supporters.

The latest episode of temple vandalisation by anti-social elements comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend in-person the Quad Leaders' Summit scheduled on May 24 in Sydney. Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation will host a grand community reception in honour of PM Modi a day ahead of the QUAD Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier raised concerns with his Australian counterpart, to which he assured that the safety of the Indian community is a special priority.

In the US and Canada too, the pro-Khalistan supporters had attempted on various occasions to vandalise temples and Indian diplomatic installations after police in India lodged a manhunt on radicalist Amritpal Singh.

