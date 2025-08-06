'Politicians get leftovers': Khawaja Asif's explosive claim against Pakistan's bureaucrats

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif has once again made an explosive statement, which has gone viral. This time, the Pakistani minister has alleged that more than half of the country's top diplomats are working for an exit to Portugal. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has made a scathing post targeting corruption in Pakistani bureaucracy (AFP)

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, the Pakistani minister claimed that billions of dollars in black money have been moved from Islamabad to Portugal by the country's top bureaucrats.

"More than half of the bureaucracy of our dear homeland has already acquired property in Portugal and is preparing to obtain citizenship. These are well-known bureaucrats. Yet, after devouring billions of rupees, they are comfortably living a retired life," wrote Asif.

In his post, the defence minister also criticised a close bureaucratic aide of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

He shared that this person had received up to ₹4 billion just in salaami (ceremonial gifts) at his daughters’ wedding. As per Asif, this was a symbol of the lavish lifestyle led by bureaucrats through corruption.

"One of Buzdar's closest bureaucrats has collected four billion rupees just in salami for his daughters' weddings and is now calmly enjoying a retired life," he added further.

The defence minister further added that due to this level of corruption, politicians are left to "gobble up the leftovers and make a fuss, with neither plots nor foreign citizenship because they have to contest elections."

"This bureaucracy is polluting the sacred land of Pakistan," Asif added further.

Asif's recent statement comes amid the growing debate over the lack of transparency in Pakistan's civil service. As of now, no response from the Civil Services or the Establishment Division regarding the defence minister's claims.