Home / World News / Pope Francis ‘ashamed’ over French abuse scandal
world news

Pope Francis ‘ashamed’ over French abuse scandal

Pope Francis listens to speeches during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican&nbsp;(AP / File Photo)
Pope Francis listens to speeches during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican (AP / File Photo)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his "shame" at the sexual abuse of children by French Catholic clergy, laid bare in a devastating report this week.

“I wish to express to the victims my sadness and pain for the trauma they have suffered. And also my shame, our shame, my shame for the inability of the Church for too long to put them at the centre of its concerns,” the pontiff said in his general audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pope francis sexual abuse catholic child sex abuse case + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out