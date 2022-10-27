Even priests and nuns watch porn: Pope talks of ‘vice that so many people have'

Pope Francis warned seminarians of the dangers of online pornography calling it a temptation that "weakens the priestly heart". While responding to a wide range of questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome, Pope Francis said that digital and social media should be best used to "share the joy of being Christians".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pope also warned against watching the news too much and listening to music that distracts from one's work.

Read more: Apple CEO Tim Cook meets ‘mobile phone critic’ Pope Francis in Vatican

"And on this (subject) there's also another thing, which you know well: digital pornography," Pope Francis said.

"Each of you think if you've had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It's a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many lay women, and even priests and nuns," Pope Francis added.

Read more: ‘Even out of love for his own people…’: Pope Francis begs Putin to end Ukraine war

"And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse: that's already degeneracy. But of the more 'normal' pornography," Pope Francis continued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In June, the pope had called pornography "a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women", saying it should be declared a "threat to public health".

Read more: Pope Francis' appeal to the young: ‘Save the planet, find peace’

"The devil enters from there: it weakens the priestly heart. Excuse me for going down to these details about pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that touches priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls," he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail