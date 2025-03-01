Pope Francis remains stable, receiving oxygen support in hospital: Vatican

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for two weeks with double pneumonia, is in stable condition, the Vatican said. He is receiving oxygen support and has not had further breathing issues. Pope Francis leads a mass during the first Vespers and the Te Deum prayer as part of the New Year's celebrations in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, on December 31, 2024. (AFP FILE)

Pope remains alert and spent time in prayer after receiving the Eucharist on Saturday.

“The Holy Father's clinical condition remains stable. He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation [and] has not experienced any further episodes of bronchospasm. [The Pope] remains alert and oriented. He received the Eucharist on Saturday afternoon, then dedicated himself to prayer,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

The 88-year-old had suffered a breathing “crisis” on Friday. He spent the morning alternating between high-flow supplemental oxygen and a mask while praying in the chapel.

He had breakfast, read the day’s newspapers, and underwent respiratory physiotherapy, the Vatican said.

Doctors have not resumed describing Pope Francis as being in “critical condition,” a term that has been absent from their statements for the past three days.

In previous years, when Pope Francis faced bronchitis and influenza during winter, he limited his participation in Ash Wednesday and Holy Week events.

These ceremonies require the pope to be outdoors in the cold, leading services, joining processions, and presiding over prayers during the solemn period when the faithful commemorate Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.

Looking ahead, Pope Francis has several major events on his schedule that he may hope to attend if his health permits. On April 27, he is set to canonise Carlo Acutis, who is considered the first millennial and digital-era saint.

The Vatican regards the Italian teenager, who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, as an inspiration for young Catholics.

Another significant event is the May 24 commemoration of the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, Christianity’s first ecumenical council.