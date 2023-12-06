close_game
close_game
News / World News / Pope Francis says he's 'much better' but still gets tired if he speaks too much

Pope Francis says he's 'much better' but still gets tired if he speaks too much

ByHT News Desk
Dec 06, 2023 03:46 PM IST

Pope Francis Health: This is the second time this year that the pope has had a serious case of bronchitis.

Pope Francis said that he was feeling “much better” after a two-week bout of bronchitis as he asked an aide to read his remarks. The pope, who turns 87 o December 17, told his weekly general audience that he still gets tired if he speaks too much. Pope Francis came down with the flu on November 25 and was forced to cancel a planned trip to Dubai to participate in the UN climate conference. The Vatican said that he had been diagnosed with an acute case of infectious bronchitis that made breathing difficult.

Pope Francis Health: Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican City.(Reuters)
Pope Francis Health: Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican City.(Reuters)

Read more: Video: Kim Jong Un cries as he requests North Korean women to have more babies

This is the second time this year that the pope has had a serious case of bronchitis. Earlier, he was hospitalized for three days to receive intravenous antibiotics. Pope Francis, explaining why he would ask his aide to read his remarks, said, “I’m much better, but I get tired if I speak too much.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He then made a brief appeal asking for prayers for all those who are suffering from war, including people in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.

“War is always a defeat. No one wins, everyone loses. The only ones who win are the weapons makers," he said.

The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis would participate in his annual visit to pray before a statue of the Virgin Mary at Rome's Piazza di Spagna this week to mark an important Catholic feast day.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out