Pope Francis says he's 'much better' but still gets tired if he speaks too much

Pope Francis said that he was feeling “much better” after a two-week bout of bronchitis as he asked an aide to read his remarks. The pope, who turns 87 o December 17, told his weekly general audience that he still gets tired if he speaks too much. Pope Francis came down with the flu on November 25 and was forced to cancel a planned trip to Dubai to participate in the UN climate conference. The Vatican said that he had been diagnosed with an acute case of infectious bronchitis that made breathing difficult. Pope Francis Health: Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican City.(Reuters)

This is the second time this year that the pope has had a serious case of bronchitis. Earlier, he was hospitalized for three days to receive intravenous antibiotics. Pope Francis, explaining why he would ask his aide to read his remarks, said, “I’m much better, but I get tired if I speak too much.”

He then made a brief appeal asking for prayers for all those who are suffering from war, including people in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza.

“War is always a defeat. No one wins, everyone loses. The only ones who win are the weapons makers," he said.

The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis would participate in his annual visit to pray before a statue of the Virgin Mary at Rome's Piazza di Spagna this week to mark an important Catholic feast day.