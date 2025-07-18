Pope, Israeli PM speak by phone after Gaza church strike

Pope Leo XIV emphasised the importance of protecting places of worship in a call Friday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's deadly strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church, the Vatican said. The Vatican said Netanyahu initiated the call on Friday morning, the day after Israeli fire on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City killed three people.(Reuters/ Tiziana Fabi Pool Via AP )

The pontiff also renewed his appeal for negotiations, a ceasefire and the end of the war, while reiterating his concern for the "dramatic humanitarian situation" in the Palestinian territory, it said in a statement.

The Vatican said Netanyahu initiated the call on Friday morning, the day after Israeli fire on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City killed three people and provoked international condemnation.

"During the conversation, the Holy Father renewed his appeal to revive negotiations and reach a ceasefire and the end of the war," the Vatican said in a statement, noting that Leo was at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, south of Rome.

"He once again expressed his concern for the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose heartbreaking toll is borne particularly by children, the elderly and the sick.

"Finally, the Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and especially the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel."

Netanyahu has said Israel "deeply regrets" the strike, and blamed a "stray round".

He repeated this regret in the conversation with the pope, which was "friendly", a spokesman for Netanyahu told AFP, adding that the two men agreed to meet soon.