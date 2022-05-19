'Possibility' of North Korea nuclear test during Joe Biden's Asia trip: US

The United States believes there is a "genuine possibility" that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test or other saber rattling while Joe Biden is on his first trip as president to Asia, a top US official said Wednesday.

"Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility" of nuclear-capable missile tests or a nuclear weapon test around the time of Biden's trip, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

The US military is prepared to "make both short and longer term adjustments" if necessary, he said.

Biden departs Thursday for a series of summits hosted by US allies South Korea and Japan.