‘Prepared to unleash hell’: US warns Iran; Tehran insists on ‘no talks’

The White House on Wednesday warned that United States President Donald Trump was “prepared to unleash hell” if Iran does not accept its defeat. The warning, made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, came even as Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was adamant on “no talks” with the US. (AP/ Reuters file photo)

The warning, made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, came even as Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was adamant on “no talks” with the US.

“At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance,” Araghchi said on state TV, contrary to US President Trump and his officials, who have claimed that Washington is in negotiations with Tehran on ending the conflict.

The US had, on Tuesday, sent a 15-point proposal to Iran through Pakistan, which is mediating between the two countries. The plan was outwardly rejected by senior Iranian leaders. However, Tehran is yet to provide a formal response, with Araghchi saying that Iran is reviewing the proposals made by mediating countries.

‘Trump does not bluff…Iran will be hit harder than before’: US on negotiations White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned Iran on Wednesday, saying it “should on miscalculate again.” Leavitt said Iran would be “hit harder” if it “fails to accept the reality.”

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment... Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” Leavitt told a news briefing, AFP reported.

“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again,” the White House press secretary said, while adding that “talks continue” between the two sides.

‘We do not intend to negotiate’: Iran FM Araghchi Meanwhile, Iranian foreign minister Araghchi said Iran does not “intend to negotiate” with Washington, after the White House said talks were underway.

“We do not intend to negotiate -- so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled,” AFP cited Araghchi as saying on state TV.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that the US talking about negotiations now “is an admission of defeat.” Elaborating on the alleged US proposal, Araghchi said, “These were presented in the form of various ideas, all of which have been conveyed to the senior officials of the country, and if it is necessary for a position to be taken, it will certainly be decided.” Araghchi said that while messages were being conveyed through mediators or “friendly countries”, this was “neither called dialogue nor negotiation.”