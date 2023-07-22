Here's how US President Joe Biden defied Senator Joe Biden's prediction made in 1991 speech in Detroit

In a twist of fate, President Biden has defied a shocking prediction he made three decades ago. During a 1991 speech at the Detroit College of Law, then-Senator Biden confidently proclaimed that he would be "dead and gone" by 2020. Fast forward to today, and he stands as the oldest sitting US President, proving that life can be full of unexpected surprises.

Speech on Supreme Court Justices

Senator Biden predicted that he would be dead by 2020 in his 1991 Detroit College speech.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back in 1991, Joe Biden addressed law students on the crucial role of selecting Supreme Court justices. He emphasized that their decisions would have a lasting impact on the country, long after many political figures were forgotten. Little did he know that he himself would become one of the central figures in American politics.

Senator Biden said, “If Justice [David] Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he’ll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability.”

Despite defying his own prophecy, President Biden's age has become a topic of concern for some. As he approaches his 81st birthday in November, questions about his physical and mental fitness have arisen. If he secures victory in the 2024 election, he would be 86 by the end of his second term, raising valid queries about his ability to serve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New York Post shared the video of his speech.

Slip-ups and stumbles

Throughout his presidency, Biden has experienced a few public gaffes that have raised eyebrows. From mistakenly saying "God save the Queen" at the end of a speech on gun control to appearing in a low-power state during a conversation with an international leader, his verbal slips have drawn attention. Additionally, physical stumbles on the stairs and a hard fall during a graduation commencement have fueled speculation about his well-being.

Also read | What is the President saying? Joe Biden's odd remarks leave White House staff scratching their heads- Report

CPAP and near-fatal health incidents

In a surprising revelation, the White House disclosed that Biden is dealing with sleep apnea and relies on a CPAP machine to aid his breathing during sleep. This added to the public's concerns about his health. Furthermore, it was revealed that Biden had suffered two near-fatal brain hemorrhages in the 1980s, underscoring the potential impact of his medical history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Biden has certainly defied his own prophecy from the past, the reality of his age and health conditions remains an important aspect of his presidency. As the nation watches closely, the focus remains on his ability to lead and govern effectively in these challenging times.

Also read | Biden's bailout blues! President's new pricey student loan relief plan rings in at $475 billion, ignites debates

(Source: New York Post)