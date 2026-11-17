President Trump has two more years in office, and his legacy is no doubt on his mind. His best chance is to finish the Iran war with a good outcome, but it will take patience and fortitude to resist critics on Capitol Hill and inside his own White House. Vice President JD Vance

The public has soured on the war for its uncertain objective, length and energy costs. But Mr. Trump has already endured the political cost in the midterms. He has running room in coming months to pursue a result that would make the political losses worth it and leave the world a safer place.

*** Mr. Trump took a positive step on Thursday when he sidelined Vice President JD Vance as lead negotiator with Iran. A leak to the press a day earlier had touted Mr. Vance’s plan to engage directly with the hardest of Iranian hard-liners. But Mr. Trump may not want to be pre-empted by a Veep who has already told Iran that he wants the war to end.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have since passed,” the President wrote on Truth Social. “We’ve got their money . . . and we’ve got their Strait!” That’s more than bluster.

More crude oil now transits the Persian Gulf than before the war. Washington is in a stronger position than it was before the failed April cease-fire or June Memorandum of Understanding negotiated by Mr. Vance. Mr. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the U.S. blockade-and-escort strategy is working well enough that the U.S. doesn’t need to resume bombing.

Wednesday and Thursday saw the largest and second-largest drops in U.S. retail gasoline prices in 18 years. October was one of the best months for Saudi crude oil production in the past decade. Worse for Iran in the long run, the Strait itself is being devalued. Before the war 83% of Gulf crude exports transited Hormuz. That has fallen to about 60%, a trend poised to accelerate as Gulf states add pipelines.

Meanwhile, Iran is suffering economically with the U.S. Navy blocking oil exports and the Treasury targeting other lifelines. Inflation is some 90% amid reports of unpaid wages, and Iran’s rial currency is plumbing record lows of 1.7 million to the dollar. The regime is extending gasoline restrictions province by province as shortages increase.

The question is whether Mr. Trump and the Navy can maintain the pressure. The operational strain of the blockade and ship-escorting mission is considerable. Mr. Trump is also surging U.S. air defenses and munitions to the Middle East, with troops moved off vulnerable bases and a third carrier strike group expected to arrive later this month. That’s preparation for war, much more than a blockade requires.

The Iranians get a vote, and so far they are refusing concessions. They’re demanding an end to the blockade and sanctions, as well as billions of dollars in assets stuck abroad—and they want it before nuclear talks. Their assassins are also hunting American targets, including U.S. officials.

Asked last week about negotiations, Mr. Rubio said, “It hasn’t been very productive” because Iran’s demands are “outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic.” On Tuesday he added, “They’re demanding pallets of cash. . . We’re not going to pay.” That’s what “end the war” would mean today.

As time goes on, one Trumpian temptation may be to bomb Iran for a few days again in hopes of a better deal. It’s unlikely to work. Limiting the duration tells the regime it can spend a few days in bunkers, retaliate against Gulf energy, and declare victory.

A better way to think is about objectives. Former general and CIA director David Petraeus last week offered a good guide on these pages to the goals that would end the war as a strategic victory: capture Iran’s enriched uranium, bar future enrichment, and open the Strait without an Iran toll or demand for permission. That may require a raid on Pickaxe Mountain and the trapped nuclear stockpile—risky missions but not open-ended.

*** Mr. Trump will also face opposition in Congress as Democrats will try to cut off money for the war. Mr. Trump has his veto pen, but he will have to explain himself to the American people better than he has. This means more than social-media bursts. Mr. Trump has never been consistent in explaining his war aims, his strategy, or what would constitute a victory. He needs to be clearer now if he wants to continue the pressure on Iran.

Whatever his mistakes in conducting the war, we believe Mr. Trump entered the conflict for the right reasons. He wants to rid the world of the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran and promote a new regional order in the Middle East focused on commerce and prosperity.

This is now a legacy question for his Presidency. Either he emerges with Iran contained and stripped of its nuclear program with freedom of the seas vindicated in the Strait. Or Iran emerges stronger and an even greater threat to the region and to America. That is the President’s choice.