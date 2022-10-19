'Pretty sure Joe Biden and Hitler share a mindset...': Tulsi Gabbard

Former Congresswoman and the first Hindu American to run for the White House in 2020, Tulsi Gabbard, has compared US President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler, days after announcing her exit from the governing Democratic Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gabbard, 41, who retired from the House of Representatives last year, made these remarks during her first weekend on the campaign trail for the November 8 midterm elections.

Speaking at a Bolduc town hall event in a town outside of Manchester on Sunday, the former Hawaii Congresswoman said that she was “pretty sure” both Biden and Hitler share a “mindset” of good intentions to justify authoritarian behaviour, according to The Daily Beast newspaper.

Read more: Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on US currency

“I'm pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best,” Gabbard said, while comparing Biden to Hitler, the Nazi leader.

“Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race. In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported (Donald) Trump, those who didn't vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy," the newspaper quoted her as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September, during his speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, Biden said that when people voted for Trump, “they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren’t voting for overruling the election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward.”

Last week, Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, denouncing it as an "elitist cabal of war-mongers."

Read more: Russian commander says situation ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine: Key updates

Gabbard was the first-ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives in 2013 from Hawaii, and she was subsequently elected for four consecutive terms.

A fierce critic of President Biden, Gabbard has lambasted him for 'pouring fuel on the flames' of the division in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She has also blamed Russia's military invasion on Ukraine on Biden's failed foreign policy.

Gabbard, who deployed to Iraq between 2004 and 2005 for the Hawaii Army National Guard, has long been critical of US intervention overseas.

She is now set to campaign for Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona governor.

Lake, a former journalist, is running against Democrat Katie Hobbs, who is Arizona's secretary of state.