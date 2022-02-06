Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince Charles leads tribute on 70-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's ascension to throne
world news

Prince Charles leads tribute on 70-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's ascension to throne

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish”, Prince Charles said in a statement.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.(AFP)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 07:00 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Britain's Prince Charles led tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday, saying it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation.

Charles also thanked the queen for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne's wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish," he said in a statement. "As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

"The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come."

Topics
prince charles queen elizabeth
