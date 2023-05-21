Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographer reveals their secrets

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement and wedding photographer received a call to cover the ceremony, he thought it was a prank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Harry and Meghan are seen. (Instagram)

The couple first met in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. Then in November 2017, Harry proposed to Meghan, before the couple married six months later.

Professional photographer Alexi Lubomirski thought he was being pranked when he received a call to shoot their engagement photos.

“When I got off the phone, I said, 'I think Kensington Palace just called me?' Two days later I was sitting in front of Harry and Meghan talking concepts,” he said.

The British photographer said he was inspired by an iconic photoshoot of Audrey Hepburn's husband Mel Ferrer wrapping her in his coat and asked Prince Harry to do the same with Meghan Markle.

“It just popped in my head because I saw his overcoat and I said, 'Can you put that on?' And then everything just starts folding together,” the photographer said. In one photo from the shoot, Meghan is all smiles as she shows her engagement ring.

