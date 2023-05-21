Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' with Diana, her sister says on New York 'car chase'

Meghan Markle's "obsession" with Princess Diana is "a little bit eerie" according to her half-sister Samantha Markle. Talking to GB News, Samantha claimed that there have been comments and remarks made by Meghan which "evoke the death of Diana". Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

This comes after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi according to a spokesperson for the couple.

Samantha hit back saying Meghan Markle should not be acting "like the victim".

“Oh my goodness from the stories of wearing Diana's perfume on their first date to being seen in photographs mimicking her every move to reportedly even in Spare channelling Diana and putting her hands on stones,” Samantha said.

“I think there seems to be an obsession, let's not forget the lifetime drama escaping the palace, when at the end of the drama she is depicted dying similarly to how Diana did. Now if that's not a little bit eerie and that's not a little bit obsessed then please tell me what is,” she explained.

“I think all along there have been indictors, comments, remarks, complaints reaching out to evoke the death of Diana, tragically, sadly this poor woman Princess Diana is being evoked for convenience seemingly every time Harry and Meghan don't get their way or they want a PR opportunity," she added.

Samantha also questioned where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got the term "near catastrophic when there was no impact".

“How is it near catastrophic? Because you're imagination says so? And I guess for some getting out of bed can be catastrophic because you never know what is going to happen by the end of the day. So it all just seems so dramatic and far fetched,” Samantha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON