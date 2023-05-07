Prince Harry at King Charles III coronation, looked lonely with a fake smile and ignored by family

At Britain's most prestigious event, something that King Charles III had been waiting for all his life the spotlight was not him, but Prince Harry. His estranged son who flew for his father's coronation after publicly shaming his family with his controversial book ‘Spare’.

Britain's Prince Harry, right center row, looks on as front row from left, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess of Wales and Edward the Duke of Edinburgh attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pushed to the third row at the ceremony, two rows behind his brother, Prince Williams, he sat alongside his cousins and controversial uncle Prince Andrew, who was ousted by the Royal family over sexual abuse charges. Even though he was surrounded by his family members and celebrities from across the world Prince Harry looked lonely, bearing a fake smile to hide his discomfort. He could have chosen to be with his wife, Meghan, who decided to skip the ceremony to celebrate her son's birthday, but decided to attend the most uncomfortable event of his life. Many on social media are hailing his act as ‘Brave’ and ‘Courageous’.

The man considered to be the black sheep of the family walked down Westmister Abbey, with a brave face, with his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective partners, he could not have looked more lonely. With his wife Meghan Markle deciding to skip the event to celebrate their son Archie's birthday Harry had no one to share his agony at the biggest event for his family, amidst glaring public eye.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite serving the British Army for 10 years Harry did not wear a full army gear and chose to wear a simple black suit ‘because he was asked to’, according to The People magazine. He did not even join his other family members at the Buckingham House balcony or at the post ceremony lunch and cut short his time in London to return to the US immediately after the coronation ceremony ended. His abrupt return to the US meant he may have not been invited for a perfect family picture at the balcony for the finale of the day after the Palace confirmed earlier that he had no formal role at the event.

All throughout the ceremony he maintained a poker face and a plastic smile. It was the first time he was seeing his father King Charles III, Prince Williams, and other members of the royal family after his explosive book ‘Spare’ made public his views about his family. His shocking revelations included William physically attacked him, as well as his thoughts on Queen Camilla, his sex life, his drug use and his “kill count” during his time served in the army.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'It takes bravery, humility and a good deal of self-awareness to face the music after you’ve caused a right royal fuss. For that, Harry deserves to be commended.' writes Victoria Richards for The Independent. Further adding, ‘the fact that he turned up in the first place is admirable enough – many wouldn’t have been able to stomach it.’

‘Harry’s arrogant facade hid a cruel reality - the isolated Prince knows he's lost the most important role of his life', wrote Don Watton for Daily Mail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON