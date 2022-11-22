Prince Harry thanks singer Elton John ‘for being a friend to mum Diana’

Prince Harry thanked Sir Elton John for “being the friend you were to my mum” in a video message released in honour of the singer's final tour in North America. Prince Harry appeared in a pre-recorded video message with his wife Meghan Markle ahead of Sir Elton's "Yellow Brick Road" tour, alongside offerings from US President Joe Biden, other musicians and the Beckhams.

“We just wanted to say congratulations and that we are just so proud of you," Prince Harry said.

“We are so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also,” he further said.

Prince Harry added, “Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum. Thank you for being our friend and thank you for being [a friend] to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world."

“Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that, but we love you, and congratulations on an incredible career," the Duke of Sussex said.

Sir Elton performed at the 1997 funeral of Princess Diana adapting the lyrics to his hit song ‘Candle In The Wind’ to reflect her life. In 2018, the singer also played at a lunchtime reception celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Elton John also issued a public statement defending the Sussexes after they were criticised for using private jets for a holiday in France.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he said then.

