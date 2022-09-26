Home / World News / Prince Harry feared he would be ‘irrelevant’ when..: Shocking claims in new book

Prince Harry feared he would be ‘irrelevant’ when..: Shocking claims in new book

Updated on Sep 26, 2022 03:19 PM IST

On Harry's wife Meghan Markle, the book recounted an instance when the Duchess of Sussex was extremely rude to a young female employee.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry was “fixated” on becoming a has-been once his nephew Prince George- William and Kate's son- turned 18, a new book claimed. The book titled ‘Extracts of Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown’ said that Harry feared that he would become irrelevant as soon as George, 9, would turn 18.

The fear worsened after aides stopped him from doing things separately from his brother William, the book claimed.

On Harry's wife Meghan Markle, the book recounted an instance when the Duchess of Sussex was extremely rude to a young female employee in front of her colleagues. William had then consoled the staff, the book noted.

Harry and Meghan Markle had also bullied Samantha Cohen, Queen Elizabeth II’s former assistant private secretary, who joined them as their interim private secretary after their married.

“Sam [Cohen] always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable,” the book said.

The book also said Meghan Markle clashed with her personal assistant, Melissa Touabti, over free gifts including clothes, jewelry and candles that some companies sent to the duchess.

