Prince Harry has reportedly 'not repaid the loyalty’ leaving old friends hurt

Prince Harry's recent actions and revelations have reportedly strained his friendships, leaving his old friends feeling hurt and questioning his loyalty. The release of his memoir, "Spare," seems to have added fuel to the fire, as some of Harry's closest companions are said to be disgusted by the content and feel that he has not reciprocated their loyalty.

Betrayed Bonds and Hurt Feelings

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex steps out of a car, outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London,(REUTERS)

Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail, shed light on the brewing turmoil among Harry's friends. In her column, Palace Confidential, she revealed that many individuals within his inner circle are deeply hurt by the revelations made in his book. During their upbringing, Prince William and Prince Harry formed a tight-knit group of friends, fostering a sense of loyalty and camaraderie. However, the fallout from Harry's departure from the royal family and subsequent actions has left his friends feeling betrayed.

Unfulfilled Loyalty and Damaged Relationships

According to English, there is a prevailing sentiment among Harry's friends that their loyalty has not been reciprocated. Over the years, they have stood by his side, but now they question whether he has done the same for them. The sense of "omertà" or a code of silence that once existed between them appears to be eroding. Richard Eden, the Diary Editor for the Daily Mail, echoed these sentiments, stating that Harry has caused significant damage to these longstanding relationships.

The Wedding Snub: Best Friends Drifting Apart

The tension surrounding Prince Harry's friendships came to a head when he chose not to attend his best friend Jack Munn's wedding. Munn had played a pivotal role as Harry's "unofficial best man" during his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. Their friendship dates back to their time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, and they were once inseparable. However, it is now uncertain if their bond remains as strong as it once was.

Fallout Continues

Prince Harry's strained relationships with his old friends highlight the challenges he faces in navigating his new life outside the royal family. As he continues to carve his own path, it seems that the loyalty he once enjoyed may no longer be guaranteed. The fallout from his memoir and his perceived lack of reciprocity has cast a shadow over his longstanding friendships, leaving him to contend with the consequences of his actions. Only time will tell if these bonds can be repaired or if they will remain permanently damaged.

