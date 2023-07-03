Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not have anyone to defend them anymore? Royal expert comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in a situation where it seems that nobody is willing to come forward and defend them. According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, this is an unprecedented moment for the couple, where their friends, allies, and prominent figures in the industry should have rallied around them, but instead, there has been silence. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.(AFP)

Despite having staunch supporters like Gayle King, not even they have spoken up to defend the couple when they faced criticism. For instance, when Spotify's executive called them "f****** grifters," there was no public show of support from those who have publicly stood by Harry and Meghan.

This lack of defense comes in the wake of discussions about the couple's work on Netflix's show "Harry & Meghan" and the possibility of them winning an award for their efforts. Mark Boardman, who shared his thoughts on the Emmys, explained that the panel responsible for judging the nominees would be well acquainted with all potential candidates.

In this challenging time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the absence of vocal support from high-profile figures raises questions about the dynamics within the entertainment industry and royal circles. It is surprising that despite their influence and reach, Harry and Meghan seem to be facing a dearth of advocates in critical moments.

Daniela Elser's observations have sparked curiosity about the reasons behind the silence. Is it due to fear of backlash or repercussions? Or are there underlying dynamics at play that the public is not aware of?

As Harry and Meghan continue to navigate their lives beyond the royal family, the lack of prominent voices speaking up in their defense raises issues about the complexities they face in both the entertainment world and the realm of royalty. It is a reminder that even with fame and influence, finding genuine support and allies can be a challenge.