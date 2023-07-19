Prince Harry is ‘taking time apart’ from Meghan Markle, the couple is facing ‘living hell’

Trouble in paradise? Facing public backlash, failed deals, and waging war against their family seems to have caused a rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to RadarOnline, palace insiders reported that the couple is “taking time apart” to rebuild their relationship. (FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggle with marital woes.(AFP)

"They're trying to figure out what hit them," an insider claimed. "Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world.” Prince Harry needs to “find himself,” they added.

The Duke is allegedly planning a solo trip to Africa to film a documentary. The anticipated solo trip may be just what Harry needs as he considers the continent his "second home and a place where he feels "most like himself," the source told RadarOnline.

Meanwhile, royal expert Daniela Elser revealed that Meghan Markle is looking to establish her own brand and make millions”

“For the first time, they are truly on divergent professional paths.”

The insider reported to RadarOnline that "The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs."

“That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell.Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on,” they added.

Also Read | Meghan Markle may work on this project but Prince Harry is going to Africa?

Last month, the royal couple’s $20 million deal with Spotify abruptly ended before their “Archetypes” podcast could see a second season. Bill Simmons, one of the most senior Spotify executives called the duo “fuc*king grifters”.

Furthermore, Meghan Markle was scorned for not having any “great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."

"The hits keep coming for the Sussexes," said RadarOnline’s source.

Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received bad PR for claiming to have been victims of a paparazzi-fueled, high-speed car chase. The Duke’s controversial autobiography “Spare” and the couple’s Netflix documentary have further tarnished their reputation.