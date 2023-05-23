Prince Harry loses appeal in court to pay for his police protection in UK

Prince Harry has lost his legal appeal to pay for his own police protection while in home country, United Kingdom. U.K. Home Office have removed his taxpayer-funded police protection after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle shunned their royal roles and moved to California.

Prince Harry(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Judge Mr. Justice Chamberlain while speaking at The Royal Courts of Justice in London, announced that he would not allow Prince Harry to seek a judicial review of the decision by U.K. Home Office which called for removal of his taxpayer-funded security. The Court's decision comes more than a year after Harry had made a legal appeal in the court.

ALSO READ| Feeling lazy? Meet 98-year-old US citizen who works seven days a week, gets honoured for longevity

Notably, Prince Harry and his family have a private security team. But in July 2021, when he visited the U.K. for a statue unveiling ceremony of his late mother Princess Diana, the private security proved to be inadequate at a charity event, in the absence of police protection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the U.K. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," a spokesperson for Harry was quoted as saying at the time by The Guardian.

Recently, while in USA, Prince Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mother became victim of what Harry's spokeperson labelled 'a near catastrophic chase' by aggressive paparazzi. As per the spokesperson, the relentless pursuit lasted more than two hours and resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.

.