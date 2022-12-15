Prince Harry accuses UK royal aides of briefing against him and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle piled fresh criticism on the British royal family in new episodes of their Netflix documentary series released on Thursday, accusing their aides of being part of media attacks. In the first three episodes released last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched fierce attacks on the media over their treatment, some of which they said had been racist, but the royals themselves escaped relatively unscathed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: More charges or grievances? Harry, Meghan's final Netflix episodes out

However, there was greater criticism of the royal family and their aides in the final three episodes, accusing them of not just failing to prevent negative coverage in the press, but actively encouraging it.

"It was already clear to the media that the palace wasn't going to protect her. Once that happens, the floodgates open," Prince Harry said.

The couple were also shown talking about a former senior aide to his elder brother Prince William who provided evidence in a legal action Meghan had brought against the Mail on Sunday newspaper that had published a letter she had written to her estranged father.

"It's your brother. Not gonna say anything about your brother, but it's so obvious," Meghan Markle said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Bragging rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle following this new record

"That's why I'm now living in a different country because all the comms (communications) teams basically like try to outdo each other," Prince Harry said. “But this is the contract, the symbiotic relationship between the two institutions working the best that they can,” he added.

The episodes were released just hours before King Charles, his wife Camilla, William and his wife Kate Middleton along with other royals will attend a carol service at London's Westminster Abbey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON