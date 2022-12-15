More charges or grievances? Harry, Meghan's final Netflix episodes out

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the British monarchy as Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America.

The first three installments focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism.

Promoting the latest episodes, the couple released an explosive trailer in which Prince Harry alleged that the couple were victims of “institutional gaslighting.”

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Prince Harry said in the trailer, referring to Prince William. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he added.

While it is unclear who “they” are, the trailer suggests a combination of the media and palace officials are the most likely alleged culprits.

Pauline Maclaran, author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture,” said the royal family are likely to be awaiting the final three episodes with “bated breath” after the first three contained few direct attacks on the institution.

“It’s very provocative and looks like there’s kind of a war being declared,” she said ahead of the release.

“But let’s wait and see.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, “The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is ‘fed to the wolves.’ Harry says ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother.’ Who exactly and what is the proof?”

Another royal commentator Herald Daniela Elser opined that Prince William is also a “victim” as he lost his mother too but doesn’t feel the need to constantly play that card like Prince Harry.

