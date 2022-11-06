Harry's memoir will include this: ‘Falling in love with woman his family…’

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir will address a number of issues including the grief of losing late Princess Diana and his life as a royal as well as his life after stepping down from royal duties in 2020. But another important thing that the memoir will address is falling in love “with a woman his family didn't accept”, a royal executive editor said.

Royal executive editor Omid Scobie said that Prince Harry's memoir will cover issues that will "resonate with readers from all backgrounds".

"Coping with grief and the tragic loss of a parent, the struggles of accepting oneself, sibling rivalry, and falling in love with a person your family doesn’t accept are all part of the duke’s very human story," Omid Scobie said.

Omid Scobie also said that Prince Harry didn't rewrite the memoir following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The royal executive editor also said that Prince Harry will not “trash” the royal family but "actually offers a more sympathetic look at the realities of their near-impossible existence".

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ will be published in January next year. In July last year, Prince Harry had announced that he was penning a memoir that would expose the "mistakes" and "lessons learned" in his life.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said at the time.

“I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he added.

