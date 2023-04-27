Royal family 'refused to apologise' to Prince Harry but King Charles…

Prince Harry has not spoken to any other member of the royal family except his father King Charles ahead of the coronation ceremony, royal expert claimed. Royal editor Nick Bullen claimed that there has been "absolute radio silence" between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William. Nick Bullen claimed that nobody in the family has apologised following the fallout between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

“My understanding is that there have been no discussions between Harry and William. There is absolute radio silence. It's a very big void. Nobody, that I'm talking to, seems to see a way that those two are going to have a reparation,” Nick Bullen said.

“Kate and Meghan - there was never really any relationship beforehand and you know, you'd struggle to find many pictures of just the two of them together. There that moment at Wimbledon and that's about it," the royal expert said referring to an image of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at the famous sporting event.

“I think they have no need to speak to each other and I think after Harry said so much about Kate, in Spare, and Camilla, the extended family - his stepmother, his sister-in-law and all of those people - none of them really feel the need to follow up with the conversation,” Nick Bullen said.

“I do know that the King and Harry have spoken and the King is doing all he can to try and keep lines of communication open. But I think it's very much between the King and Harry and that's about it at the moment,” the royal expert said, adding, “I don't think anyone will be apologising to anybody.”

