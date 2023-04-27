Home / World News / ‘Brothers falling apart’ but no Kate- Meghan feud: Royal expert's stark claim

‘Brothers falling apart’ but no Kate- Meghan feud: Royal expert's stark claim

ByMallika Soni
Apr 27, 2023 01:15 PM IST

Kate Middleton shared details of the distant relationship Meghan Markle shared with the family, Nick Bullen said.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle never established a close blond, royal expert Nick Bullen claimed as both of them are “really different” in their approach from the very beginning.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen.(AFP)
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen.(AFP)

The royal expert said that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle never shared a particularly close relationship and had little in common because of the different lives before their respective marriages into the royal family. Prince William and Prince Harry had been the ones feuding over their experience as royals and not their wives, the expert added.

“There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them. It was the brothers – Prince William and Prince Harry – who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives. I was talking to someone very early on in the Sussex marriage who had been at a dinner with Kate and had been asking about Meghan,” Nick Bullen said.

“And Kate just said, ‘She’s just really different [from] the rest of us.’ And not in a negative way. They just didn’t have lots in common,” the royal expert added.

“Kate is sort of a well-to-do English girl who hadn’t really had many jobs and had married her prince. Whereas Meghan was a divorced career woman from LA. They’re just different. So I think the relationship… was never really there as we, as the world, were hoping. We hoped it would be those shots of them going to Wimbledon together…,” Nick Bullen said.

“But you’d be hard-pressed to find moments when it was just the two of them coming together. I think after the death of the Queen, there wasn’t really a relationship to break down. I don’t think it was there in the first place.” Nick Bullen added.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

royal family
royal family
