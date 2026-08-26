Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK with kids after 6 years in California: Key details here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have returned to the UK on Wednesday, August 26. The move comes days after it was revealed that the Royal couple is relocating their family back to the U.K., intending for Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to commence their schooling in Britain this September.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The specifics regarding the couple's private, non-royal residence and the children's school remain confidential.
The BBC also confirmed the news of their arrival, noting that Harry, 41, Meghan, 45, and their children traveled privately from California to Birmingham, England.
Here's what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle representative said
A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated, “this is not something we would comment on,” as per BBC.
According to a source speaking to the BBC, there seemed to be no police presence as Harry and his family departed from the airport.
It is believed that Prince Harry's family will reside at a private residence located outside of London in the Cotswolds region.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
It is believed that Prince Harry's family will reside at a private residence located outside of London in the Cotswolds region.
{{/usCountry}}
Archie and Lilibet have been registered for school, with the new term set to commence next week.
The Sussexes departed from the UK and stepped back from their royal responsibilities in early 2020, subsequently relocating to California in March of that year.
King Charles informed of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to return
King Charles was informed of the couple's intentions on Sunday, August 16, and he is pleased to have the chance to spend more time with his son's family in a private and personal manner.
The King has reportedly made it clear that there will be no alteration to Harry and Meghan's status as private citizens and non-working members of the royal family, in accordance with the agreement they established with the late Queen Elizabeth.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.