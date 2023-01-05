Prince Harry sought help from woman who ‘claimed to have powers’. This happened

As the world awaits the release of Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ in which he is expected to reveal behind-the-scenes details about the royal family, his decision to step down from royal duties in 2020 and his marriage to Meghan Markle, a copy of the book was obtained by The Guardian. In the book, Prince Harry recounts an instance of feeling extreme grief about losing his mother Princess Diana.

Princess Diana, King Charles' first wife and mother to Prince Harry and Prince William, died in a car crash in 1997 in Paris. Prince Harry wrote that during the time when he was grieving over the death of his mother, he went to a woman who "claimed to have powers" for help. The woman relayed a message of Princess Diana to him from beyond the grave.

According to The Guardian, Prince Harry said the woman told him: "You're living the life she couldn't. You’re living the life she wanted for you."

Although, Prince Harry did not use words like "psychic" or "medium" for the woman, the newspaper report said. The woman, Prince Harry wrote, told him his mother was with him "right now". At that instant, Prince Harry says his neck grew warm and his eyes watered, according to The Guardian.

The woman also told Prince Harry that his mother knew that the Duke of Sussex was "looking for clarity" and "feels your confusion", and knew he had "so many questions", and said answers would come soon. Prince Harry also said that he used to drive through the tunnel in Paris where Princess Diana died in order to understand the message from her, as per the report.

