Watch: Will Prince Harry attend King Charles' coronation? His lukewarm response

Prince Harry refused to commit to attending the coronation of his father King Charles saying that staying silent about his issues with the British royal family would not help matters. The comments were made according to a clip from an upcoming interview with ITV ahead of Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ which is set to be released on January 10.

Before the publication of the book, Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, is set to appear in two recorded interviews in which he is expected to make remarks against the royal family.

When asked if Prince Harry would attend his father's coronation in case he was invited, Prince Harry said, "There is a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open, the ball is in their court.

“There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added.

The clip comes just hours after the Guardian newspaper released extracts from Prince Harry's book in which he accused his elder brother Prince William of physically assaulting him during an argument about Meghan Markle.

"I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," Prince Harry said. On Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the Duke of Sussex said, "He'd probably say all sorts of different things."

