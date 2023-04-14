‘Petulant’ Prince Harry 'driving force' behind drama, not Meghan: Royal expert

Prince Harry is the "driving force" behind the rift in the royal family, despite his wife Meghan Markle being seen as “the wicked witch”, royal author Robert Johnson claimed as the couple finally announced their decision with respect to King Charles' coronation. Prince Harry will be attending the ceremony while Meghan Markle will remain with their children in California.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Royal author Robert Jobson said that Prince Harry's "petulance" is to blame for his feud with his family, despite Meghan Markle being the one who is often criticised.

"I think a lot of this is down to Harry and his petulance. At the end of the day, she's probably a little scared to come here and get booed and picked on and it would become a tabloid issue, a major big issue that really would detract from the Coronation," Robert Jobson said.

Prince Harry is often spared from criticism due to him being Princess Diana's son, the author claimed, continuing, “But I think he probably is more of a driving force. He's somebody who's quite determined. He's got his mother's determination there and he's got his father's determination, too. Look, I'm not saying that Meghan's faultless, but she's certainly not the wicked witch."

"I think a lot of the problem with Meghan came from her 'untruth bombs', as I called them, on Oprah Winfrey which was littered with - dare I say it - lies. Things that weren't true," the royal author said.

“Maybe a lot of it was down to [being] lost in translation, I don't know I'm not American,” he added.

