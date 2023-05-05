Prince Harry 'still cares' for royal family ‘despite the pain he feels’: Author

Prince Harry "had to wait for some time" for invite to King Charles' coronation invite, according to Omid Scobie- co-author of best-selling royal biography ‘Finding Freedom’. Prince Harry had been in touch with his father to express his desire to attend the ceremony but has had "minimal contact" with his brother Prince William since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the royal expert claimed.

Prince Harry will soon be seen at his father King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

“There was never any question about whether [Harry] would want to come or not. It was a question at one point of whether he would be invited, I think. From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get that confirmation that they were 100 percent welcome at this event,” Omid Scobie said.

“Of course, this all follows the release of [the Duke of Sussex's memoir] Spare, but for Harry, there was certainly no question about it. Ultimately, he's fifth in line to the throne. He's a counsellor of state. There's a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he still takes that seriously, even though he's not a working member of the royal family,” the royal expert added.

“But also, as we've heard from him time and time again in his interviews, despite the pain he's experienced from his own family, he still cares for them. So much can happen over time, and I don't think he would ever want to look back and regret not being here for that moment,” he claimed.

As Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will remain in California on the day of the coronation, Omid Scobie said that she was staying back to avoid the limelight.

“People around the Sussexes guided press at the time that this was very much about Archie's 4th birthday. I disagree with that to some extent because I also know from friends of hers that she's protecting her peace as well. She is aware of how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” Omid Scobie said.

