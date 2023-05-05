This is how King Charles' coronation will break from royal protocol

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned during a symbolic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. The nearly 1,000-year old ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. But the coronation of King Charles will be different from Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years ago. From the dress code to the role given to King Charles' grandson Prince George, these are some of the ways the coronation will break from royal protocol: King Charles Coronation: A man takes a picture of a portrait of King Charles III painted by Alastair Barford, in London.(AP)

Dress code

According to Buckingham Palace, the coronation ceremony will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry”.

King Charles is expected to embrace modernity through his own outfit, as reports claimed that rather than the silk stockings and breeches, the monarch may instead wear his military uniform.

The attendees are also expected to be seen in more casual dresses as The Telegraph reported that members of the House of Lords have been asked to dress down for the ceremony.

Shorter ceremony and a smaller guest list

The ceremony is expected to be shorter than Queen Elizabeth II’s own three-hour coronation in 1953. King Charles' coronation will also feature a much smaller guest list of just 2,000 guests. Late Queen’s coronation was attended by 8,000 dignitaries from 129 nations.

Prince George

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles' grandchild Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, will hold a special role as a Page of Honour during the ceremony. The decision marks the first time that a future monarch is officially involved in the service.

Foreign monarchs

A number of foreign royals have confirmed that they will be attending the ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON