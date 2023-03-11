Are Prince Harry, Meghan buying a new home on a ‘private island’? Report says…

King Charles recently evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their UK home of Frogmore Cottage, offering it then to Prince Andrew, reports said. Although, the monarch has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an apartment in Buckingham Palace as an alternative, it was reported.

A report now claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle- who currently live in the United States- may be looking into another second home instead.

The Mirror reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to live even further away as the couple's relationship with the royal family deteriorates ahead of King Charles' May coronation.

"The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable," the source told the Mirror.

“There are talks of keeping base in L.A. and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy. There's money to be made abroad and it fits their vision of global success,” the report said.

What kind of a place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be looking at, the report said, "Harry loved the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment—he's pushing hard to go down the private island route."

Earlier as well, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed for a while in Vancouver Island in Canada after they stepped down from their royal roles. The couple filmed part of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan there as well.

