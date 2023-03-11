Does this mean Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation? Details

Buckingham Palace staff have been told to plan for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's attendance at King Charles III's coronation in May, the Times reported. Even though the monarch is unsure that the couple will travel to London for the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been factored into all arrangements including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining, the report added.

Read more: Diana did this to take ‘break’, dance partner says: ‘Charles never knew’

The couple are yet to confirm whether they will attend the historic ceremony but a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously confirmed that they have received email correspondence from the King’s office about the event, the Independent reported. The couple's relationship remains troubled following the release of Prince Harry's controversial tell-all memoir Spare in which the Duke of Sussex criticised King Charles’s parenting, accused Prince William of physically attacking him and called Camilla “dangerous”.

Prince Harry also claimed that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was upset by Meghan Markle’s comments that the Princess of Wales must have been suffering from “baby brain” during a phone call in 2018. Prince Harry said that even though Meghan Markle apologised, Prince William allegedly “pointed a finger” at her.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet christened, without royal family present

“It’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here”, Prince William said according to Prince Harry to which Meghan Markle replied, “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face."

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by King Charles III. Following which, UK media reported that senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were not present at Princess Lilbet’s coronation last week, despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inviting them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON