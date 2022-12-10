‘Furious’ Prince William's relationship with Harry 'irreparable' now after…

Prince Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William is likely to now be irreparable with fresh criticism of the royal family in the Sussexes’ Netflix series, a friend of the Prince of Wales said. The two brothers are said to have a fractious relationship as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been critical of the royal family since the couple stepped down from their duties in 2020.

Prince William is believed to be angry at the way that Queen Elizabeth had to put up with this criticism during the final months of her life, the Mirror reported.

In Harry and Meghan's tell-all Netflix documentary, which began streaming this week, Prince Harry accused the royals of having a "huge level of unconscious bias" and Meghan Markle said that the media wanted to "destroy" her.

Prince Harry also said members of his family questioned why Meghan Markle needed more protection from the media and that they failed to grasp the "race element".

"All relationships are built on trust but for members of the Royal Family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so," said a friend of the Prince of Wales, reported the Daily Mail.

"The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge," added the friend.

Prince William tweeted on Thursday that a friend of his had died in Kenya and that was what was on his mind.

“Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol,” he wrote.

