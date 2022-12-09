Meghan Markle didn't mince words: 3 swipes she made at the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked the royal family in their new Netflix docuseries. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life in 2020, in a move that was dubbed as Megxit. Meghan Markle has made claims against the royal family several times before as well.

Here is a look at all the swipes that Meghan Markle made at the royals in their docuseries so far:

Meghan Markle's dig at 'formal' Kate Middleton

The tension between Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Princess Kate is well known. In the docuseries, Meghan Markle claimed that she was "surprised" by the behind the scenes formality of members of the royal family.

“When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” Meghan Markle said.

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go 'You can relax now', but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” she added.

Royals had a problem with Meghan Markle being an American actress

In another dig at the royals, Meghan Markle recalled her first meeting with the royal family.

“I remember my family first meeting her being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves (laughs). So I think they were. They were surprised. They were surprised that such a ginger could land such a beautiful woman. And such an intelligent woman,” Prince Harry said.

“But the fact that I was dating an American actress, was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else. Oh she's an American actress, this won't last long,” Prince Harry added.

“The actress thing was the biggest problem, funnily enough. There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint -Hollywood -and its just very easy for them to typecast that,” Meghan Markle alleged.

Meghan Markle found Kate Middleton and Prince William jarring

Meghan Markle recalled how she met Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time and how she didn't realise a lot of Brits find hugging "jarring".

