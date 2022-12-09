Home / World News / UK MP plans legislation to strip Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles. Here's why

UK MP plans legislation to strip Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles. Here's why

Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: This comes after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

ByMallika Soni

A Conservative MP said that he is planning to bring forward legislation in an attempt to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, of their royal titles. Bob Seely said that he could propose the short private member’s bill early next year in an attempt to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act.

If passed, it would see MPs vote on a resolution that could give the privy council the power to downgrade Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal status, Guardian reported.

“There is a political issue. As well as trashing his family and monetising his misery for public consumption, he is also attacking some important institutions in this country,” Bob Seely said.

However, bills put forward by individual MPs that lack government support rarely secure the votes needed to pass through parliament.

The Tory MP asked why Prince Harry continues to use the titles while “at the same time trashes the institution of monarchy and his family”.

This comes after the release of the couple’s Netflix documentary.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell already has a bill going through parliament that would give King Charles new powers to remove titles or a committee of parliament to determine that a title should be taken away.

prince harry meghan markle royal family
