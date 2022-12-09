Don't miss: Three brutal Prince Harry digs at royal family in Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of attacks on the royal family in their new Netflix docuseries. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal life, made claims about their family. From Prince Harry making a dig at the royals for not protecting Meghan Markle, to her taking aim at Princess Kate, there were many claims made by the couple.

Here is a look at all the digs that Prince Harry made at the royals in their docuseries so far.

Prince Harry claims they didn't protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claimed that the royals asked why Meghan Markle should be "protected" from media speculation. He alleged that he was told it was an ordeal all royal women, including Princess Diana and Kate, have to go through.

“The direction from the Palace was don't say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well. So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like 'my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?'”, Prince Harry said.

“I said 'the difference here is the race element'”, he added.

Prince Harry's swipe at King Charles' parenting

In the first episode, Prince Harry appeared to take aim at King Charles by claiming he has friends in Botswana who "literally brought me up".

The Prince talked about his love of Africa and the charity work he has done there and how he wanted to carry his late mum's "torch and try to keep her legacy alive".

“Botswana is a country very close to my heart. The fact that I spend more time here than at home worries my father a lot. I've got a second family out there. A group of friends that literally brought me up. For me, it's always been quite special. So it was absolutely critical to share it with Meg,” Prince Harry said.

Swipe at Prince William's wife choice

Prince Harry claimed that there is a temptation in the royal family to marry someone who "fits the mould".

“I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions - if not all of them from her heart. And I am my mother's son,” Prince Harry said.

