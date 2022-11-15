Prince Harry handed pre-written 'resignation letter' to end this lucrative deal

A royal commentator called on Prince Harry to walk away from his agreement with the streaming giant Netflix amid fury over ‘The Crown’. Dan Wootton urged Prince Harry to abandon his Netflix deal and penned a suggested resignation letter.

The royal commentator criticised the portrayal of members of the royal family in the latest season of ‘The Crown’ and called on the Duke of Sussex to walk away from his and Meghan Markle's agreement which is said to be worth 85million pounds.

The royal commentator called the season an "all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, heart and soul" of the monarchy and claimed that the royal drama "manipulates the dark final days" of Princess Diana. The commentator also criticised the "callous" portrayal of King Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly signed their lucrative deal with the streaming giant after quitting royal duties in 2020 for a new life in the US. The Sussexes, who are living in California, have been filming a reality show as part of the agreement, it has been reported.

Earlier it was reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "unlikely" to join the Royal Family at the Sandringham country retreat for their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last in the UK in September to attend charitable events, before later attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

