Royal author reveals these shocking details about Charles and Diana's marriage

A lot has been said about Charles and late Princess Diana's married life and then the divorce as the couple went through constant scrutiny. Omid Scobie who co-authored a book about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with American journalist Carolyn Durand titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family’ revealed some shocking details about King Charles and Princess Diana.

Read more: Meghan Markle ranked more influential royal than King Charles III

Talking about the Netflix show ‘The Crown’, Omid Scobie said, “The Crown has always blurred the lines between drama and reality. The early episodes… really delve into the origins of this book and for one of the most documented and speculated moments in Diana’s history, a lot of it remains close to fact.”

Read more: Are Harry, Meghan Markle being paid for trashing royal family? Expert says…

The tapes were said to be carried out by Kensington Palace and Andrew Morton by Diana’s friend James Colthurst.

Andrew Morton later claimed, “Quite simply, she wanted the liberty to speak her mind, the opportunity to tell people the whole story of her life and to let them judge accordingly.”

Read more: Should Harry-Meghan Markle lose titles if memoir attacks royals? Britons say…

Omid Scobie said that “there are moments in the show where we get to see how the writers have taken small nuggets of truths and blown them up into full on scenes.”

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are getting ‘desperate’ because…

“The producers and writers had taken some sensitivity in picking out moments from Diana Her True Story to share in the show. We don’t get to hear about those five moments that Diana describes in great detail in the book that she tried to harm herself.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON