Prince Harry, Meghan did not expect ‘negative pushback’ over 'Spare' but they…

After Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ targeting the royal family, royal watchers have been conflicted about their views on the book. While many believe that the Duke of Sussex has detailed the life experiences he had, some have asserted that he should not have chosen to air his grievances with the royal family publicly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Hail the King? Charles III won't appear on new Australian bank notes. Here's why

A royal expert, however, said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did not expect backlash following the release of the memoir.

"It's very difficult to speak for Harry and Meghan in terms of what their overall objective was with the Netflix docuseries, with the book," Victoria Arbiter said.

Read more: This is King Charles' plan to strike deal with son Prince Harry amid royal feud

“I think Harry with his book in particular was very keen to get his side of the story across, so mission accomplished in that regard. He doesn't hold anything back, as anyone who has read the book knows. He's very willing to share every facet of his life. In that regard, I think yes, he has achieved his objective but I don't think the book was received quite how he was hoping,” the royal expert said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince William thinks Harry is a ‘lost cause’: Royal expert on brothers' feud

Explaining the reception of the book, the royal expert said, “There are people that remain hugely sympathetic to him, but there's been a lot of criticism, so the broader public is talking about him in a way that I think he perhaps didn't anticipate.”

“I think they thought there would be a similar level of sympathy to that following the Oprah interview so I think they probably have been quite shocked. Americans in general are a sympathetic bunch, and I am generalizing when I say that, and I think Harry and Meghan have enjoyed that level of sympathy that they perhaps weren't given in the UK. But I think they will have been shocked by some of the negative pushback, I don't think that was expected it at all,” the expert added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON