Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are getting ‘desperate’ because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started to appear ‘desperate’ for clout and have ‘no other stories to offer’, a royal commentator said.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said, “Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Sussexes to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing.”

“They would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do," Angela Levin added.

“I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back," the royal commentator said.

Before concluding the royal author claimed, “But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle recently outshined King Charles III and Prince William – who is the heir to the throne, in the list of most influential royals, a study showed. According to a study of Financial World, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II is the most influential royal based on an analysis of Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags.

