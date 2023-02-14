Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to announce third pregnancy? What report claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could announce that they are expecting a third child on Valentine’s Day, a report claimed. The couple have two children- Archie and Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced that they were expecting their second child Lilibet on Valentine’s Day earlier. She was born in 2021.

The date was also chosen by Prince Harry’s late mother Diana to announce her pregnancy in 1984. Marca reported that the date could be chosen by the couple again to announce their pregnancy. The report also quoted Closer which had claimed in October that the couple wished to extend their family and have another child soon.

"They're both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling," Closer reported, adding, "It's a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful. Meghan's healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they've taken to parenthood like ducks to water.”

"They'll definitely have a lot more space when they move to a larger mansion. They've always played it down and said two children would be the maximum number, but being parents has brought them more joy and purpose than anything they ever imagined. Things can change, situations can change, and there's certainly more than enough love in their hearts to welcome another and Meghan has told Harry she thinks another baby would bring them closer,” the report had then claimed.

