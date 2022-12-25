Home / World News / Royal family can't talk of Prince Harry and Meghan at Christmas or ‘it will…’

Royal family can't talk of Prince Harry and Meghan at Christmas or ‘it will…’

world news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 02:41 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: A royal writer said that King Charles' first ever Christmas speech as monarch will likely see him reference both his sons.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is strictly off limits for royal family members this Christmas as "anything to do with it will end in tears", a royal writer said. Journalist Adam Helliker claimed that the topic of the royal couple has "spoiled enough" of the days of the royal family so far, and they will try to avoid any conversation about them during Christmas celebrations.

Read more: King Charles' incredible gift to Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas is…

Instead, the royal family is hoping to meet and show a united front while ignoring claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the bombshell Netflix docuseries.

Among many claims in the six-part documentary, Prince Harry said that his brother Prince William had bullied him out of the royal family and his father King Charles III had lied while the couple talked of the dramatic lead-up to them quitting their royal roles.

Read more: When Queen Elizabeth quipped as she learned of 'plot to kill her' on Christmas

Adam Helliker said, “I think if it's one guarantee you can make, it's that the subject, which will not be raised, is anything to do with Harry and Meghan or Netflix. It's spoiled enough of their days so far, especially Charles and Camilla's early days as new King and Queen.”

“It's almost a nuclear radioactive subject. “Anything to do with it is going to end in tears really,” Adam Helliker added.

Read more: 'On his own': King Charles throws this royal member out of Buckingham Palace

Additionally, the royal writer said that King Charles' first ever Christmas speech as monarch will likely see him reference both his sons.

Adam Helliker said, "I think [Charles will] make direct references to William and Harry [in his speech] as being part of the united family and they'll be brushing over the kind of awkward facts."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
meghan markle royal family prince harry + 1 more
meghan markle royal family prince harry

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out