'On his own': King Charles throws this royal member out of Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed to have an office in the building or to use the palace as a corresponding address, a report said claiming that some of his staff which was retained at the Buckingham Palace after the Duke of York stepped down from royal duties three years ago could now face redundancy.

“Any presence at the Palace is officially over. The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” Daily Express reported.

Prince Andrew is also recruiting a new communications team in order to improve his damaged reputation and will now be expected to fund his own staff. the report added. This comes as Prince Andrew's former role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was given to Queen Consort Camilla.

Prince Andrew was stripped of a plethora of titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, in January while he was facing a US civil action over sexual assault allegations. Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time: “With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.”

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” it added.

Prince Andrew later settled the civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre and always denied any wrongdoing. Earlier it was reported that Prince Andrew was also stripped of his £3million-a-year, 24-hour armed security.

