A Christmas of many firsts, King Charles to pay tribute to mother's legacy

In his first-ever Christmas day message as the British monarch, King Charles III is set to pay tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy. In an image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles is seen next to a Christmas tree at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle while recording the message that will be broadcast on Sunday evening.

To release the Christmas message is a long-standing royal tradition during which the monarch addresses people across the UK and the Commonwealth. It will also mark the first televised annual royal Christmas day broadcast not to be presented by the late Queen, who appeared in the first televised message in 1957.

The choice of St. George’s Chapel as the location also marks a change of scene from the messages recorded by Queen Elizabeth II, who would traditionally be seated and surrounded by photos of her family in a palace room. It is in the George VI Memorial Chapel of the royal chapel that Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest along with her husband Prince Philip following the monarch's state funeral in September.

Buckingham Palace also said that the Christmas tree this year will be plastic-free with recyclable decorations and arrangements of holly and ivy. Following the recording of King Charles' festive address, the Christmas tree will be re-used by St. George's Chapel in the Dean's Cloister for visitors to enjoy, the palace said.

Buckingham Palace also informed that this year's Christmas carol and the National Anthem will be performed by the choir of St. George's Chapel. Meanwhile, King Charles III is staying at Sandringham, on his Norfolk royal estate, where he will be joined by other members of British royal family to celebrate Christmas as has been the royal tradition.

In 2021, Queen Elizabeth II in her last message reflected on a year of personal grief of "one familiar laugh missing", with reference to the death of her husband Prince Philip.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," the monarch had said.

